MercyHealth to store 4,875 dosages of the COVID-19 vaccine for Region 1

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Illinois getting ready to receive their first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine and we now know how much is coming to Rockford.



On Friday, the state released more details on how the first dosages of the vaccine will be distributed.



Of the 109,000 dosages the state is scheduled to receive, the City of Chicago will receive 23,000 dosages of the virus, with the remaining 86,000 dosages being distributed in the state to the 50 counties with the highest death rate per capita.



According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, of the 86,000 dosages, 4,875 dosages of the vaccine will be stored at MercyHealth Hospital in Rockford for all of Region 1. Six other regions, excluding Chicago, are scheduled to receive more dosages of the vaccine than Region 1, according to IDPH.



From there, the vaccine will be distributed to the counties with the highest death rate per capita.



IDPH reports the death per capita due to COVID-19 is higher in Boone, Stephenson, Lee and DeKalb counties than in Winnebago, Ogle, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside counties.



That means frontline workers in those four counties are more likely to receive the vaccine before frontline workers in the remaining five counties.

We also now know the state will be receiving the Pfizer vaccine, which has a 95% effectiveness rate. The vaccine will be a two dose vaccine and must be taken three weeks apart. The vaccine must be stored at negative 70 degrees Celsius.

The first shipment of the vaccine is slated to arrive in Illinois as soon as Dec. 13.

