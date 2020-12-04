Skip to Content

King fills up stat sheet as Marquette wins Big East opener

MILWAUKEE (WREX) — Hononegah grad Jordan King, the NIC-10's all-time leading scorer, led Marquette to an 89-40 win over Providence to open up Big East conference play.

King scored 18 points on 7-12 shooting from the field. She also added 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals in a strong all-around effort. It was a bounce-back game for King, who went scoreless in a loss to UW-Milwaukee earlier in the week after a career-high 20 points in the season opener Sunday.

Marquette has nine days off before its next game, taking on Belmont a week from Sunday before getting into more Big East play after that.

