Illinois State Board of Elections certifies 2020 election results

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Election results in Illinois are now official.

The Illinois State Board of Elections on Friday certified the results of the Nov. 3 General Election, which featured the highest statewide turnout since 1992 and set records for total number of votes cast and total registered voters.

The 2020 General Election saw 6,098,729 voters cast ballots in Illinois, exceeding the 2016 total of 5,666,118, which was a record at the time, according to the State Board of Elections.



There were a record 8,364,099 active registered voters eligible to participate in the election, surpassing the 2016 record of 8,029,847, according to the State Board of Elections.

Turnout for the state was 72.92 percent, the highest statewide voter turnout since the 1992 general Election’s 78.24 percent and more than 2 percentage points higher than in 2016.

Year Turnout 2020 72.92 2016 70.56 2012 70.2 2008 71.6 2004 71.34 2000 69.18 1996 66.3 1992 78.24 1988 73.89 1984 76.8 1980 78.15 Presidential Voter Turnout from 1980-2020



Based on pre-election ballot reports, SBE estimates that the total statewide vote was split roughly evenly between early voting, voting by mail and in-person voting on Election Day, each accounting for about 2 million votes.

Year VBM Total Votes % total

VBM Early % total

early 2020* 2,025,662 6,098,729 33.21 2,039,805 33.45 2018 427,495 4,635,541 9.22 1,141,421 24.62 2016 370,740 5,666,118 6.54 1,520,694 26.84 2014 268,218 3,680,417 7.29 523,165 14.21 2012 328,947 5,279,752 6.23 1,232,279 23.34 2010 264,181 3,792,770 6.97 392,674 10.35 2008 315,428 5,577,509 5.66 1,037,759 18.60 2006 125,185 3,587,676 3.49 177,135 4.94 2004 191,177 5,350,493 3.57 N/A N/A Vote-by-mail (VBM) and early voting totals, 2004-2020



*Estimates based on pre-election ballot reports. 2020 figures will be revised upon completion of the statewide Election Administration and Voting Survey report in early 2021.

“The strong turnout in this election is a testament to the voters of Illinois and the state’s 108 local election authorities,” said SBE Executive Director Steve Sandvoss. “Amid a historic public health crisis that presented a formidable obstacle, the election community statewide rose to the occasion.”