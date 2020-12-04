Illinois Secretary of State extends closure of driver services facilities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois extended the closure of Driver Services Facilities until Jan. 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the secretary of state announced on Friday.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White also extended expiration dates for driver's licenses and ID cards until June 1, 2021.

During the closure, the public can use online services to renew a license plate sticker, valid driver's licenses and ID cards, obtain a driver record and file various documents.

Some facilities remain open to new drivers and CDL applicants only. In the area, new drivers can visit the driver services facility at 4734 Baxter Rd in Rockford or at 1360 Oakwood St in DeKalb.

Several facilities will offer drive-thru services for license plate stickers including the Rockford-Central facility at 3720 E State St.