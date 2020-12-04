Illinois releases more details on how the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed

CHICAGO (WREX) — We now have a better idea of how the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed in Illinois.



Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said on Friday the state is slated to receive 109,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the first shipment. The shipment is still slated to arrive as soon as Dec. 13.



We now know the state will be receiving the Pfizer vaccine, which has a 95% effectiveness rate. The vaccine will be a two dose vaccine and must be taken three weeks apart. The vaccine must be stored at negative 70 degrees Celsius.



Dr. Ngozi Ezike says the Illinois Department of Public Health will get the vaccine directly from the CDC and store it. IDPH has 20 ultra-cold freezers for housing the Pfizer vaccine.



But how will the 109,000 doses be distributed? Gov. Pritzker says the City of Chicago will receive 23,000 doses of the virus, with the remaining 86,000 doses being distributed in the state to the 50 counties with the highest death rate per capita.

IDPH says it has already notified the 10 hospitals of the regional hospital coordination center that will serve as the distribution site for the vaccine to the local health departments of those 50 counties, including in Rockford.



Local health departments will work with hospitals to identify high-risk and critical health care workers to get vaccinated.

Illinois will only distribute a vaccine that is deemed safe, according to Governor Pritzker.

"Never before have we seen an early vaccine study like the studies that have come out for these vaccines, of this scale that have demonstrated such high levels of protection," Gov. Pritzker said during his Friday press conference.

Large cities — including Chicago — will get a separate, direct supply of the vaccine. The City of Chicago's distribution will work in hand with the rest of the state.



Despite the state receiving first doses of the vaccine in the coming days, the governor says this will be still be a slow process.

"In other words, this will not be a quick process," Gov. Pritzker said. "It will likely be months before people with low risk factor for COVID-19 see their first dose."

Gov. Pritzker says when available, he'd be happy to get the vaccine live during one of his daily press briefings once the frontline workers have gotten the vaccine.



The vaccine will not be mandatory for frontline workers, according to Gov. Pritzker.