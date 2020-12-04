Illinois approaching 13,000 COVID-19 related deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Illinois is now approaching 13,000.



On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 148 new virus-related deaths and 10,526 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus. Currently, IDPH is reporting 12,974 deaths related to the virus along with 770,088 cases.



13 WREX is working on a special project to honor and remember those we have lost to COVID-19 in our area in a story that will air at the end of 2020 and on a special web page on wrex.com.



As for Region 1, the seven-day rolling positivity rate dropped slightly from 15.4% down to 15.3%, according to IDPH.

As of Dec. 1, all 9 counties in Region 1 have a rolling positivity rate of COVID-19 below 20%, including Boone County. The county has seen its seven-day rolling positivity rate for the virus drop for a week straight.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the county's positivity rate for the virus has fallen from 22.5% to 19.1% in the past week.

Here's a look at the positivity rate for each county in Region 1 as of Dec. 1:

Boone County: 19.1%

Carroll County: 9.1%

DeKalb County: 14.4%

Jo Daviess County: 10.9%

Lee County: 17.8%

Ogle County: 15.9%

Stephenson County: 16.2%

Whiteside County: 13.3%

Winnebago County: 15.2%

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 27 – December 3, 2020 is 12.1%.

As of last night, 5,453 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,153 patients were in the ICU and 703 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

