Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
9:04 pm Wisconsin Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Arrowhead 73, Catholic Memorial 64

Brodhead 64, Jefferson 40

Brookfield Central 85, West Allis Nathan Hale 63

Brookfield East 64, Wauwatosa West 50

Cambria-Friesland 67, Fall River 46

Cedar Grove-Belgium 41, Sheboygan Christian 25

Columbus Catholic 69, Owen-Withee 56

Edgerton 77, Turner 45

Marquette University 67, Germantown 65

Mauston 55, Adams-Friendship 38

Mosinee 78, Tomahawk 30

Muskego 76, Waukesha North 62

Oak Creek 67, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 41

Rhinelander 70, Wausau East 43

Sheboygan Area Luth. 93, Random Lake 31

The Prairie School 62, University School of Milwaukee 51

West Allis Central 89, Greendale 54

Whitefish Bay 44, West Bend West 39

Wisconsin Dells 66, Wautoma 63

Wisconsin Lutheran 99, Waterford 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Brillion 54, New Holstein 47

Brookfield Central 65, West Allis Nathan Hale 35

Cedarburg 55, Homestead 43

Dominican 51, Racine St. Catherine’s 27

Freedom 64, Oconto Falls 15

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 42, Gillett 41

Kaukauna 62, Oshkosh West 39

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 74, Berlin 39

Martin Luther 77, Shoreland Lutheran 34

Oconomowoc 58, Waukesha South 38

Parkview 31, Williams Bay 28

Pewaukee 57, New Berlin West 44

Pius XI Catholic 73, New Berlin Eisenhower 67

Prescott 66, Somerset 59

Randolph 91, Cambria-Friesland 27

Stratford 44, Prentice 20

Watertown 38, Lake Country Lutheran 28

Wauwatosa East 62, The Prairie School 29

West De Pere 61, Menasha 34

Xavier 74, New London 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content