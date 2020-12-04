Forreston police officer fires weapon on the scene of a disturbance

FORRESTON (WREX) — Illinois State Police are investigating after a Forreston police officer fired his weapon at a scene on Thursday night.

According to Forreston police, around 9 p.m. on Thursday night, the Ogle County Sheriff's Department and the Forreston Police Department responded to 118 S. 1st Ave for a disturbance.

When sheriff deputies arrived, they found a man standing in a doorway of a home with a weapon, according to police.

A Forreston police officer fired his gun and struck a wall near the doorway, police said. The man then put down his weapon and was arrested by police.

The Illinois State Police responded to the scene to investigate the discharge of the officer's weapon.

Jeffery Slick, 31, of Forreston and Colton Moser, 18, of Leaf River were both arrested after police investigated the original disturbance.

Slick faces a charge of aggravated assault while Moser was charged with domestic battery.

Both are held in the Ogle County Jail without bond.