Fishing holds key to Brexit trade deal as talks drag on

BRUSSELS (AP) — As Brexit talks enter their decisive final days, there’s still a big catch: the fishing industry. Fishing stands in the way of a massive trade deal between the European Union and recently departed Britain, putting at risk hundreds of thousands of jobs and tens of billions of euros in annual production losses. While fishing is only a small part of the nations’ economies, it is an important point of national pride for coastal and island nations and has a massive impact on politics. And most fish caught by U.K. fishermen are exported to the EU. That’s why, as the days to the Jan. 1 deadline dwindle, fisheries remains one of the biggest obstacles.