Did you see them? Starlink Satellites visible in Stateline

(WREX) -- 13 WREX viewers across northern Illinois spotted a string of lights in the sky Friday night, but they were not Christmas lights or planes, they were Starlink Satellites.

Starlink is a project created by SpaceX and CEO Elon Musk to bring high speed internet across the world.

"With performance that far surpasses that of traditional satellite internet, and a global network unbounded by ground infrastructure limitations, Starlink will deliver high speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable," the company's website reads.

Viewers called, emailed and sent facebook messages asking what the string of lights traveling in the sky were. Some said they were only visible for a couple of minutes and then disappeared.

13 WREX reached out to the National Weather Service who said the satellites were traveling between Duluth, Minnesota and Baltimore, Maryland so they were visible in the night sky over our area.

Did you see them? Send us a picture or video on Facebook or to News@WREX.com.