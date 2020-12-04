City of Rockford increases score for Municipal Equality Index

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Human Rights Campaign recently released its annual Municipal Equality Index (MEI) scorecard and the City of Rockford's score has increased.

The MEI examines the laws, policies and services of municipalities and rates them on the basis of their inclusivity of LGBTQ people who live and work in the city.



For the 2020 scorecard, the city scored 81 out of a possible 100. Since 2018, the City has improved by 22 points.

“The MEI Scorecard is an important benchmark and provides cities with accountability and a way to measure their progress,” says Mayor Tom McNamara. “Most importantly, the scorecard illustrates these measures are the right thing to do for our residents and our community.”

The city has also adopted a Non-Discrimination Ordinance for City

contractors; established a Community Relations Commission to address issues of equality, equity and discrimination; proclaimed June as LGBTQ Pride Month and more widely distributed information on City job openings.

You can view the full 2020 scorecard below.