Cabello requests recount in 68th District race

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rep. John Cabello has requested a recount in the race he narrowly lost for re-election in the 68th District.



Election results were officially certified in Illinois today, but before the deadline to request Cabello officially petitioned for a recount, according to his challenger Dave Vella.



Vella, a Democrat, won the election by just 235 votes in November, according to certified results in Rockford and Winnebago County.



Vella says he expects the recount to happen quickly and will continue to move ahead as if he is representing the district that covers Rockford and Machesney Park moving forward.



Meanwhile, according to Illinois state law, Cabello must pay for the recount.



