Skip to Content

Building trades group opposes closure of Byron Nuclear Plant

New
1:05 pm Top Stories
Byron-Nuclear-Plant1-WebPic
Byron Nuclear Plant

BYRON (WREX) — The Northwestern Illinois Building & Construction Trades Council announced Friday its opposition to the closure of the Exelon nuclear plant in Byron. The closure, which was announced in August, is slated for September 2021.

This announcement is the latest of several labor leaders, community members and a bipartisan group of lawmakers to announce their opposition to the closure. The council said the closure will "devastate the local economy."

Under the closure, Byron School District will lose $19.7 million in tax revenue, Byron Fire Protection District is slated to close $2.3 million, the Byron Public Library is set to lose $830,000 and the Byron Forest Preserve could lose $2.35 million. The plant employs about 700 workers year-round and an additional 1,200 contractors who are employed during its regular maintenance outages.

"The loss of these jobs is unacceptable at a time when COVID-19 has already dealt a severe blow to the job market," The Northwestern Illinois Building & Construction Trades Council said. "To help, please contact your state lawmakers and encourage them to take legislative action against the closure."

On Thursday, 13 WREX learned of a 10 point plan from Climate Jobs Illinois to save the Byron Nuclear Plant.

Breane Lyga

Breane Lyga is the content manager at 13 WREX. She joined the team in 2015 as the 5, 6 and 10PM news producer after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She was 13 WREX’s assignment editor from 2017 to 2018.

Related Articles

Skip to content