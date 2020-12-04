Building trades group opposes closure of Byron Nuclear Plant

BYRON (WREX) — The Northwestern Illinois Building & Construction Trades Council announced Friday its opposition to the closure of the Exelon nuclear plant in Byron. The closure, which was announced in August, is slated for September 2021.

This announcement is the latest of several labor leaders, community members and a bipartisan group of lawmakers to announce their opposition to the closure. The council said the closure will "devastate the local economy."

Under the closure, Byron School District will lose $19.7 million in tax revenue, Byron Fire Protection District is slated to close $2.3 million, the Byron Public Library is set to lose $830,000 and the Byron Forest Preserve could lose $2.35 million. The plant employs about 700 workers year-round and an additional 1,200 contractors who are employed during its regular maintenance outages.

"The loss of these jobs is unacceptable at a time when COVID-19 has already dealt a severe blow to the job market," The Northwestern Illinois Building & Construction Trades Council said. "To help, please contact your state lawmakers and encourage them to take legislative action against the closure."

On Thursday, 13 WREX learned of a 10 point plan from Climate Jobs Illinois to save the Byron Nuclear Plant.