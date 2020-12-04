A cool weekend before the next warm up

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures will remain on the mild side and dry conditions will remain as well. However, we could see a pattern shift not far behind in the foreseeable future.

COOL, DRY, BUT WITH FLURRIES?:

The Stateline has the opportunity to feel like winter once again. Well, this will only be a slight feel. Temperatures will fall toward the lower 40's for Saturday. A copy and paste forecast hold true as sunshine and a few clouds will be in the area just like we have seen for the last few days. However, the clouds filter in at a higher capacity by the evening and overnight as a shortwave trough pushes in. Along with this shortwave, we will also feel much cooler as lows drop down into the lower 20's for Saturday night. This will present us with the chance for few snowflakes heading into Sunday.

The chance for snowflakes to fly is possible for Sunday, but it will not be overwhelming or impactful. Flurries are expected, but the coverage will be patchy and not long-lasting. We also will not see much as far as accumulation totals are concerned, so weekend plans for Sunday should not be impacted. However, temperatures will feel much cooler throughout the day as highs only make it into the middle to upper 30's thanks to our shortwave system packing a lot of cool air. Although, we will see much warmer air arrive by the middle of next week.

THE FALL THEN RISE OF STATELINE HIGHS:

Temperatures by the next work week are going to rise once again. Temperatures by Monday will already rise back into the '40s and that trend lasts through Tuesday. However, Wednesday's highs are climbing toward the upper 40's. This is nearly 10 degrees warmer than our average early December highs. The warm highs last through the start of Hanukkah on Thursday.

An unsettled pattern arrives starting Friday with chances for rain and ice expected.