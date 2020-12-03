Woodstock church employee charged with stealing from outreach program for needy

WOODSTOCK (WREX) — An employee of the Resurrection Catholic Church in Woodstock is charged with theft from an outreach program account that is used to help people in need, according to the McHenry County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Christopher C. Trimpe, 59, is charged with a class 2 felony of theft for allegedly stealing between $10,000 and $100,000 from the outreach program account since 2014 for his own personal use.

The Diocese of Rockford alerted the sheriff's office to this alleged misuse of funds and deputies took Trimpe into custody on Thursday. He is scheduled to appear in McHenry County court on Friday at 8:30 a.m.