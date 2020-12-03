Skip to Content

Virtual Queer Prom set for this Saturday for LGBTQ+ youth in the Stateline

7:14 pm Top Stories
queer prom
The Liam Foundation will have swag bags on hand for attendants of the 2020 Queer Prom.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't canceled the third annual Queer Prom in the Rockford region. In fact, it's going virtual!

Queer Prom, hosted by DiversCity, PFLAG Rockford, Rockford Public Library and In Youth We Trust, is a prom for LGBTQ+ teens between 13 and 19 years old to get together, meet one another and have fun.

The Liam Foundation, Rockford's first-ever LGBTQIA+ resource center, is helping with organizing the virtual Queer Prom and said it's more important than ever for LGBTQ+ teens to connect with one another.

"It's hard to go out there and put yourself out there," The Liam Foundation Media Manager Felipe Castro said. "So you're surrounding yourself with people who are going through the same thing as you, you can talk, there's a lot of dancing."

Queer Prom 2020 Schedule

6:00pm - Event begins

6:05pm - Welcome greeting

6:10pm - Drag Performances

6:55pm - Intermission

7:00pm - Talent Show

7:30pm - Breakout rooms (Dance/Music room, Game room, Talk/chat room)

8:00pm - Event ends

CLICK HERE to sign up for Queer Prom. CLICK HERE to learn more about The Liam Foundation.

Breane Lyga

Breane Lyga is the content manager at 13 WREX. She joined the team in 2015 as the 5, 6 and 10PM news producer after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She was 13 WREX’s assignment editor from 2017 to 2018.

Related Articles

Skip to content