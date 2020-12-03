Virtual Queer Prom set for this Saturday for LGBTQ+ youth in the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't canceled the third annual Queer Prom in the Rockford region. In fact, it's going virtual!

Queer Prom, hosted by DiversCity, PFLAG Rockford, Rockford Public Library and In Youth We Trust, is a prom for LGBTQ+ teens between 13 and 19 years old to get together, meet one another and have fun.

The Liam Foundation, Rockford's first-ever LGBTQIA+ resource center, is helping with organizing the virtual Queer Prom and said it's more important than ever for LGBTQ+ teens to connect with one another.

"It's hard to go out there and put yourself out there," The Liam Foundation Media Manager Felipe Castro said. "So you're surrounding yourself with people who are going through the same thing as you, you can talk, there's a lot of dancing."

Queer Prom 2020 Schedule

6:00pm - Event begins

6:05pm - Welcome greeting

6:10pm - Drag Performances

6:55pm - Intermission

7:00pm - Talent Show

7:30pm - Breakout rooms (Dance/Music room, Game room, Talk/chat room)

8:00pm - Event ends

CLICK HERE to sign up for Queer Prom. CLICK HERE to learn more about The Liam Foundation.