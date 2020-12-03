Skip to Content

US long-term mortgage rates edge lower; 30-year at 2.71%

New
11:14 am National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates edged lower this week, reaching record lows for the 14th time this year against the backdrop of the pandemic-ravaged economy. Mortgage finance giant Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan slipped to 2.71% from 2.72% last week. The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans declined to 2.26% from 2.28%. Home loan rates have trended downward through most of this year, bolstering demand from would-be homebuyers or people looking to refinance existing mortgages. But as Freddie Mac noted, home sales have stalled as the lack of available homes for purchase continues to stifle house hunters. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Skip to content