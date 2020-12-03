Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Beaver Dam 77, Baraboo 25
Boscobel 59, Riverdale 46
Central Wisconsin Christian 73, Dodgeland 54
Darlington 84, Iowa-Grant 53
De Pere 78, Ashwaubenon 69
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 62, Gilmanton 46
Edgar 66, Rib Lake 31
Fall Creek 81, Altoona 69
Fennimore 60, Southwestern 53
Flambeau 69, Cornell 24
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61, Winneconne 46
Kiel 81, Young Coggs Prep 37
Lake Country Lutheran 77, Living Word Lutheran 51
Lena 61, Suring 37
Nicolet 74, Hartford Union 52
Oconto 75, Sevastopol 30
Pewaukee 79, New Berlin West 54
Pius XI Catholic 95, New Berlin Eisenhower 80
Richland Center 71, New Lisbon 55
Rio 68, Markesan 53
River Ridge 64, Potosi 42
Saint Croix Central 66, Elk Mound 17
Slinger 48, Port Washington 41
Somerset 64, Webster 36
Two Rivers 56, Chilton 38
Valders 70, New Holstein 56
Waupun 45, Kewaskum 44
Wausaukee 50, Niagara 39
Wonewoc-Center 37, Kickapoo 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dodgeville vs. Wisconsin Heights, ccd.
Dominican vs. Shoreland Lutheran, ppd.
Pittsville vs. Tigerton, ccd.
Port Edwards vs. Marathon, ccd.
Winter vs. Lac Courte Oreilles, ccd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 46, Mauston 26
Beaver Dam 106, Baraboo 37
Black Hawk 80, New Glarus 40
Cashton 74, Brookwood 28
Colfax 74, Elmwood/Plum City 49
Evansville 59, East Troy 42
Flambeau 61, Cornell 30
Freedom 64, Oconto Falls 15
Luxemburg-Casco 54, Denmark 25
Marshall 62, Columbus 30
Mukwonago 64, Janesville Parker 23
Notre Dame 82, Appleton East 66
Random Lake 59, Sheboygan Area Luth. 38
Turner 53, Whitewater 44
Wauzeka-Steuben 56, North Crawford 28
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 65, Watertown Luther Prep 63
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Barron vs. Ladysmith, ppd.
Cameron vs. Spooner, ppd.
Clear Lake vs. Unity, ccd.
Northwestern vs. Cumberland, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/