Theater uses its creativity to defy pandemic and stage shows

NEW YORK (AP) — More than a hundred blocks north of Manhattan’s theater district but on that same famed thoroughfare, an actor recently read his lines from a huge stage. But there was no applause. Tony Award-winner Jefferson Mays was performing multiple roles for a one-man high-tech “A Christmas Carol” that was being filmed for streaming this month. The one-man show is an example of how many who work in the theater are increasingly defying the coronavirus pandemic by refusing to let it stop their art. Other green shoots include radio plays, virtual readings and drive-in experiences that combine live singing with movies.