Snow is missing from forecast as the typically snowiest month continues

ROCKFORD (WREX) — December is on average the snowiest month in the Stateline, but it appears as though snow isn't in the offing.

Where's the snow?:

Snow-lovers haven't been able to enjoy the powder much so far this snow season. As December is underway, the Stateline expects the snowiest month on average. The past two years have featured little snow during the first month of meteorological winter, but a typical December sees over 11-inches.

December generally brings the most snowfall in any given winter month.

Speaking of snow during the month of December, who dreams of a white Christmas? If so, depending on where you're reading this from, your chances are decent for a white Christmas in any given year.

Chances of a white Christmas.

If this early December pattern persists, this year's chances for a white Christmas will likely be limited.

Copy-and-paste forecast:

If Thursday's forecast feels like déjà vu, it's for good reason. Thursday features a very similar forecast to what the region enjoyed Wednesday afternoon. A seasonably cool start to the morning gives way to high temperatures in the low-to-mid-40s. A southwesterly wind could even allow for temperatures to make a repeat of Wednesday, closing in on 50°.

Thursday's forecast is a repeat of Wednesday's.

If you're looking for a difference in Thursday's forecast, it's that we'll see a few passing clouds early in the morning. A narrow band of cloud cover is working through Wisconsin early in the day and should clip our area after sunrise.

Weekend weather:

A slight cool down is ahead for the end of the work week, with highs Friday in the lower 40s. Slightly cooler temperatures stick around through the weekend, with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

A few flakes are possible late Sunday.

An isolated rain or snow shower is possible Sunday, but doesn't look to be particularly problematic.