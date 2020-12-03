Sean Parker OK’d to buy stake in Peter Jackson’s VFX studio

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand authorities have approved tech billionaire Sean Parker’s purchase of a one-third stake in film director Peter Jackson’s visual effects studio. Parker needed special permission from the Overseas Investment Office because he isn’t a New Zealand resident and the Weta Digital studio is worth more than 100 million New Zealand dollars ($71 million). Parker co-founded the file-sharing service Napster and is a former president of Facebook. He said in June there was a huge, unmet demand for high-quality animated content. Parker’s representative said Wednesday he had no further comment on the purchase. Jackson could not be reached for comment.