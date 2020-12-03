Rockford community remembers Tim Parrish

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A talented softball pitcher, a long-time basketball scorekeeper. Those are just two of many things that people will remember about Tim Parrish. For others, his impact goes beyond the sports realm.

"Tim was just a really loyal friend. We had some great times together we'd go down to the state tournament, basketball tournament every year for high school basketball," said longtime friend Mike Winters. "Spent a lot of time together and our relationship kind of evolved."

Tim spent time on a softball field as a player and a coach for over forty years. As a pitcher, he was nearly unhittable. But it was his character, his sportsmanship and friendship that showed just as much as his talent.

"If you got a hit off of Tim you kept the ball. You wanted the ball, you see the moments in Major League Baseball games where a guy gets his first major league hit they throw the ball over. It was one of those moments he was just that good of a pitcher," said Winters. "But at the same time I hear these stories about how he would go help opposing pitchers out, guys he was competing against like after the game he was talking to them, teaching them, helping them. He was just one of those guys who wanted to see everyone succeed."

Winters now coaches his daughter in 12u softball, and he was at practice when he heard of Tim's passing.

"It was just kind of like wow, here I am doing this, never done this before in my life," said Winters. "Coached baseball a lot but the thing Tim was most passionate about is what I'm doing the time I get the call, so it was just one of those moments that makes you think a little bit."

Thinking about Tim's legacy, his impact on the community and most of all, the friendship he gave to others.