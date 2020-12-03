One man killed in Freeport house fire

FREEPORT (WREX) — A man is dead after a house catches fire in Freeport early Thursday morning.



The Freeport Fire Department says it happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 700 block of S. Kenwood Ave.



The fire department says when they arrived on scene, they found the majority of the first floor, part of the second floor and an adjacent garage heavily involved in fire.



First responders were able to find the lone resident, a 38-year-old man, inside the home. Authorities say the man was pronounced dead on the scene.



The fire department says no one else was home at the time of the fire and no other injuries were reported.



This was the family's second fire in nine days, according to the Freeport Fire Department. The fire department says the same family lost everything in a fire that happened on Nov. 24 at 920 Oak St. in Freeport. The occupants at the home were being assisted by other family members, according to the fire department.



The victim's identity has not been released at this time.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but authorities say foul play is not suspected in either case.