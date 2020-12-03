Ogle County officials hold open house for new jail

OREGON (WREX) — Construction on the new jail in Ogle County is finished.

Officials held an open house for the Ogle County Judicial Center. Workers broke ground on the facility in April of 2019. It replaces the old jail, which the Ogle County Sheriff's Office says was no longer useful and was costing more money to maintain.

"The biggest change on the detention side is going to be the ability to provide service for the inmates," said Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle. "And so that is one thing we are very pleased with being able to impact our communities in a positive way because at some point, the people that we house are going to go back into our communities and hopefully be part of a productive group of people."

Sheriff VanVickle says he hopes workers can move into the new facility at the start of 2021.