Northwestern plays host to Chicago State

Chicago State (0-4) vs. Northwestern (1-0)

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State pays visit to Northwestern in an early season matchup.

SUPER SENIORS: Chicago State’s Jordan Polynice, Isaiah Lewis and Xavier Johnson have collectively accounted for 45 percent of all Cougars points this season.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Polynice has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 7 over the last three games. He’s also converted 50 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Chicago State went 1-11 against non-conference schools last season. In those 12 games, the Cougars gave up 87.4 points per game while scoring 59.9 per matchup. Northwestern went 5-5 in non-conference play, averaging 69.4 points and allowing 65.1 per game in the process.

___

___

