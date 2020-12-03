Long-time RVC employee named interim president of Arizona Community College

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A former Rock Valley College administrator who spent 22 years with the institution was recently named Interim President of Gateway Community College in Phoenix, Arizona. The college is part of the Maricopa Community Colleges.

Diaz worked 22 years at RVC serving as the Director of Counseling before becoming the Chief Student Affairs Officer. She then held titles of AVP, Dean of Students, and Vice President of Student Development. Diaz was let go from the college in 2016 during a staff reduction.

Diaz volunteered in a few capacities while in Rockford getting involved in many of the Transform Rockford initiatives. She also served many years on the YMCA board.

Dr. Diaz will replace the current president, who is retiring effective January 4th, 2021.