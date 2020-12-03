EXPLAINER: How could US drawdown in Iraq aid IS, Iran?

MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — The planned withdrawal of 500 American forces from Iraq by mid-January, leaving 2,500 in place, is unlikely to have an immediate impact on Iraqi forces’ ability to combat remnants of the Islamic State group. But Iraq still relies heavily on foreign military support, including intelligence gathering, aviation and logistical assistance. A wider pullback could set the stage for a resurgence of the extremist group, which seized a third of the country in 2014, less than three years after the U.S. withdrew all its forces. Iran would also welcome a U.S. pullback, which would allow it to further deepen its influence in Iraq.