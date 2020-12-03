Eagles seek to end slide, boost playoff hopes at Green Bay

The Philadelphia Eagles somehow still have a legitimate shot to win the NFC East even after losing three straight to drop four games below .500. But they’re running out of time to turn things around. The Eagles trail the New York Giants and Washington by half a game in the division standings as they head to Green Bay for a Sunday matchup with the NFC North-leading Packers. Green Bay owns a three-game lead over Chicago and Minnesota in the NFC North and is coming off a 41-25 victory over the Bears.