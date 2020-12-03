DIGGING DEEPER: The rules on exotic animals as pets in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — On Wednesday, a video of an Australian Wallaroo on the loose in Peru, Illinois went viral. According to police, that wallaroo was a legally owned pet.

13 News decided to Dig Deeper into what exotic animals are and are not allowed in our area. It turns out, there are not a lot of clear answers.

Last year, Winnebago County Animal Services confiscated a baby alligator. Alligators are not pets. Animal services says no one can own a dangerous animal.

In Loves Park, that includes the ones you may expect like lions, tigers and bobcats. But it also includes squirrels, birds of prey, any kind of monkey and pot belly pics.

Roscoe has a similar policy.



Rockford's policy does not appear as strict. But it goes into great length explaining that pigeons cannot be pets in the city.

Animal services said it could not find any specific ordinance banning wallaroos.

Executive Director, Brett Frazier said, "Is it a good idea to have a wallaroo as a pet? It is not. So please adopt a dog or cat from our shelter instead."

