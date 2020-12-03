COVID-19 positivity rate rises again in Region 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 has increased again in Region 1.



As of Nov. 30, the region's positivity rate increased up to 15.4%. This is now back-to-back days the region has seen an increase in the positivity rate for the virus.

Region 1's seven-day rolling positivity rate hit 8% for the first time on Sept. 25. After three straight days above 8%, new restrictions were enforced on Oct. 3. IDPH has continued to track the positivity rate in Region 1 to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place.



Since the region's positivity rate continued to rise, more restrictions went into effect on Sunday, Oct. 25. Governor JB Pritzker issued Tier 3 mitigations go into effect for the entire state on Nov. 20.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 10,959 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus along with 192 more deaths on Thursday.



The state reported a one-day record of deaths related to the virus on Wednesday. Some data reported to IDPH is delayed from the weekends, including this past holiday weekend, according to the state.



Currently, IDPH is reporting 759,562 cases confirmed and probable cases of the virus and 12,830 deaths. 106,778 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours. The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the state is 10.4%.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES