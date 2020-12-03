City of Rockford’s new five-year CIP aims to tackle major infrastructure improvements

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford has a new plan. On Monday, alderman gave the green light to a new Capital Improvement Plan. The five-year plan outlines a number of different types of infrastructure improvements.

"In the next five years we will be seeing a lot of huge transformative projects here in Rockford," says City of Rockford's Head of Engineering Division Timothy Hinkens.

Funding for the CIP comes from mainly sales tax revenue as well as motor fuel tax. One of the projects on the new list is reconstructing a street that's been deemed to be in one of the worst conditions of all the city.

"We are looking to completely reconstruct Whitman Street," says Hinkens.

The reconstruction will take place from Kilburn to the Rock River and will come with some upgrades for pedestrians and bicyclists.

"It also will address some multi-use path gaps," says Hinkens. "Theoretically and realistically we are looking to connect the Mel B Anderson Path on the northwest side of the city of Rockford all the way to the Rock River recreational path."

The Whitman Street interchange is flagged for major redevelopment as well. Charles Street is also slated for reconstruction as well as the addition of a multi-use path. The city says a major focus of the entire plan is increasing accessibility for those without a car.

"We want to provide them an accessible route and we're pretty strategic with it and it's something that's very important to us," says Hinkens.

Main and Church Street will one day convert from one-way to two-way between Cedar and John Streets. The entire 11th Street corridor is a big focus in the CIP as well. The city says it sees as much traffic as South Maini Street and is in need of attention both for aesthetics and function.

"It's a heavily used south gateway into the city, and we want to treat it as such."

The city is asking for community input on what exactly changes in that corridor before it releases it's final plan. If you'd like to read the entire plan, click here. If you'd like to view an interactive map to see the progress of current progress or learn more about past ones, click here.