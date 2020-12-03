California governor: Most of state nears stay-home order

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says most of the state will likely be under a new stay-at-home order within a day or two. Newsom announced new stay-at-home rules on Thursday that will trigger when a region’s intensive care unit capacity falls below 15%. Newsom said four of the state’s five regions are likely to meet that threshold within a day or two. He said the only one likely not to meet the threshold is the San Francisco Bay Area. The new rules would require hair salons and barber shops to close, limit retail stores to 20% capacity and only allow restaurants to offer take-out and delivery.