Buenos Aires’ cafe culture fighing to survive amid pandemic

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Buenos Aires has long had a thriving cafe scene and its many historic cafes and bars are officially recognized as “cafes notables” for their contribution to the capital’s culture. They’re tourist draws with their century-old architecture and nostalgia-soaked decor. But they are struggling to survive what their owners say is their worst crisis ever caused by the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown measures following a long, deep recession. At least four of the city’s more than 70 officially recognized “cafes notables” have closed since a quarantine was announced on March 20 and others are hanging by a thread after months of revenues near zero.