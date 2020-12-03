Anything goes, from one day to the next, in wacky Big Ten

The Big Ten’s delayed, shortened season has proved to be a day-to-day adventure. From the first day of practice in October, when the players and coaches donned masks to plod carefully through a pandemic, there was no guarantee things would chug along smoothly. And they haven’t. Between the numerous cancellations, the inexplicable collapse of several traditional contenders and Northwestern’s rise from last to first, pretty much anything goes. It’s a time when Northwestern is assured a spot in the conference title game after going 3-9 last year and 1-8 in the Big Ten. The Wildcats earned the division title this week without even taking the field.