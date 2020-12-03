Alison Lurie, prize winning novelist, dead at 94

NEW YORK (AP) — Pulitzer Prize winning novelist Alison Lurie has died at 94. Her husband Edward Hower says the author died Thursday of natural causes. Her satirical and cerebral tales of love and academia included the marital saga “The War Between the Tates” and the comedy of Americans abroad “Foreign Affairs.” Author of 10 novels, Lurie broke through commercially in 1974 with “The War Between the Tates” and received her highest acclaim for “Foreign Affairs,” winner of the 1985 Pulitzer. Lurie’s novel was adapted into a 1993 television movie starring Joanne Woodward as Vinnie and Eric Stoltz as Fred. “The War of the Tates” became a 1977 TV production.