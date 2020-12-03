A flag pole for a fallen soldier, volunteers honor Dallas Garza

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) -- A Machesney Park mother now has a flag pole to fly a flag that honors her son, thanks to the help of volunteers in the Stateline.

Janesville native Dallas Garza was killed serving our country for the US Army in Egypt on November 12.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Garza was killed while flying a UH-60 Black Hawk in Sinai, Egypt.

"When not in uniform, Dallas knew how to live life to the fullest as a father, son, brother and friend. He would wear flamingos with pride, singing his heart out in karaoke, and dress up every chance he could, including dressing up as the hero he will forever be remembered as, Superman," his obituary reads.

Dallas Garza

As is customary, his mother Belinda, received a Gold Star Flag from the USO, but had no flag pole to fly it. So, Operation Fallen Flag came to her home and built one. When Belinda returned home Tuesday from her son's funeral in San Antonio, she was greeted by community members and the new flag pole.

"I appreciate the support," Garza's mother, Belinda Swinney, said. "It helps me so so much. My friends, my family. It is going to take me a long long time to heal."