A dry and mild road to the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you are loving the mild highs and sunny skies, you may be in luck. Our long dry stretch will continue into the weekend, but we may see the chance for showers will appear soon.

DRY, MILD, AND REPEAT:

The weather outside has been quite delightful at least for early December standards. Temperatures usually at this time of year rest in the upper 30's and we have surpassed that. Highs in the Stateline have stayed mostly in the 40's for the start of the month, so we are not too far off. However, this is not the only time we have been below or above average for early December. Over the last 5 years, temperatures have been on either side of the upper 30's. Most years stayed in the lower 30's for December 3rd, but only two others were warmer back in 2017 and 2019. Of course, we will not hold on to the warmth overnight. Lows drop down into the 20's tonight with a few clouds hanging around.

We will hold on to these mild conditions again for Friday. Highs for the day should easily make it into the lower 40's under mostly sunny skies. Then the dry, mild, and repeat cycle last into the weekend. Highs for Saturday make it into the lower 40's once again. The only change arrives in the cooler highs and cloudy skies that arrive on Sunday.

IS IT REALLY SNOW?:

The chance for snowflakes is alluded us for far too long in the Stateline. Many are wondering where they could possibly be? Well, the forecast for the next few days will remain mostly dry and feature no accumulating snow. However, there is a small chance for flurries on Sunday. A shortwave system with some cold air behind it will fill the Stateline with cold cover and colder air by Sunday. Highs will only make it into the middle to upper 30's. This is why a small chance for snow, but no significant impacts are expected.

EVEN WARMER NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures may fall for this weekend, but by next week the middle to upper 40's will arrive. Is this a long-lived warm-up? No. Rain/Ice could appear by next Friday.