2nd body recovered off Greek island after migrant boat sank

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says the body of a woman has been recovered on the island of Lesbos and has been identified as that of a woman reported missing after a migrant boat sank the previous day. The coast guard said the body was recovered Thursday from a rocky part of the coast, bringing the death toll from the sinking to two. Greek authorities said another 32 people, all from Somalia and including three children, were rescued from the sea after the dinghy they had been traveling in from the nearby Turkish coast sank off Lesbos early Wednesday morning.