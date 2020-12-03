13 WREX to feature best holiday displays in the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With a number of Christmas traditions cancelled due to COVID-19, 13 WREX wants to bring the Christmas spirit to your home.

Each week leading up to Christmas, 13 WREX will feature a house and their decorations, but we need your help.

We're looking for displays with a story. How long has the house put up decorations? How has it grown over the years? Is there a meaning behind the decorations? It all leads into the Christmas spirit we're hoping to spread around the Stateline.

We'll feature one home each week live on 13 News at 6 leading up to Christmas on Friday Dec. 4, Friday Dec. 11, Friday Dec 18 and Friday Dec 24.

You can send your nominations to news@wrex.com. Be sure to include a photo and a location of where the home is located.