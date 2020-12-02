Wisconsin governor calls Trump lawsuit an ‘assault’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Attorneys for Wisconsin’s governor are calling President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the state’s election results an “assault on democracy.” Democratic Gov. Tony Evers filed a response to Trump’s lawsuit with the Wisconsin Supreme Court late Tuesday. The state’s highest court is weighing Trump’s request to disqualify more than 221,000 ballots in Wisconsin’s two heaviest Democratic counties. Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump by a 2-to-1 margin in those counties on his way to a 20,682-vote win statewide. Trump is not challenging any ballots in the state’s other 70 counties, the majority of which Trump won.