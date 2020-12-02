Wednesday marks National Package Protection Day
UNDATED (WREX) — The Better Business Bureau wants consumers to know that Wednesday is National Package Protection Day.
Every Dec. 2, the day is meant to raise awareness of porch pirates that look to steal delivered packages left out on porches.
The Better Business Bureau says consumers can request their shipping company to deliver packages somewhere discreet, like around the back of a home. Or consumers can make sure they require a signature for delivery.