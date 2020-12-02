Skip to Content

Wednesday marks National Package Protection Day

7:48 pm Top Stories
Mailbox

UNDATED (WREX) — The Better Business Bureau wants consumers to know that Wednesday is National Package Protection Day.

Every Dec. 2, the day is meant to raise awareness of porch pirates that look to steal delivered packages left out on porches.

The Better Business Bureau says consumers can request their shipping company to deliver packages somewhere discreet, like around the back of a home. Or consumers can make sure they require a signature for delivery.

Breane Lyga

Breane Lyga is the content manager at 13 WREX. She joined the team in 2015 as the 5, 6 and 10PM news producer after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She was 13 WREX’s assignment editor from 2017 to 2018.

Skip to content