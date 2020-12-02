Washington Park Community Center helps students during the pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) —Washington Park Community Center is trying to help students during the pandemic by providing them a safe space for them to learn in.

Because the Rockford Public School District moved to remote learning, the center has extended it's after school hours to 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

"They have that support, they have people that are advocating for them," said Washington Park Community Center Recreation Director Kamrin Muhammad."We all just started seeing gaps that unfortunately were happening with students trying to learn virtually."

Students are able to use computers and the Wifi at the center.

"Without the center, I would just be at home bored with nothing to do, and most of the time when you come here,you can bring your computer and they can help you with the classes that you are failing," said student Ezzie Prunty.

The center also helps families who may not be able to stay home with their students during the day.

"Just something as simple as having a safe space so they don't have to be home alone," said Muhammad.

The center is still accepting students. It is free for 6th-12th graders and costs $55 for K-5th students.

There is financial assistance available. If interested, contact the center.