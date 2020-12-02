Waiting for passengers, American puts Boeing Max in the air

Waiting for passengers, American puts Boeing Max in the airNew
DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is taking members of the media on a Boeing 737 Max as it tries to convince travelers that the plane is safe. All Boeing Max jets worldwide were grounded in March 2019 after the second of two crashes that together killed 346 people. Last month, the Federal Aviation Administration approved changes that will let airlines resume flying the plane. American’s first Max flight with regular passengers is scheduled for Dec. 29.