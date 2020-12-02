Volunteers with University of Illinois Extension grow more than 800 LBs of food for others

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One group with the help of volunteers grew food in a new community garden to help fight food insecurity.

University of Illinois Extension worked with partners in the community to grow and harvest food.

Volunteers from the Boys and Girls Club and YouthBuild Rockford helped raise garden beds by the playground at the Boys and Girls Club off of Kilburn Avenue. After harvesting various fruits and vegetables, volunteers handed out the fresh produce to people in need.

It was all possible thanks to the funding from the Growing Together Illinois Grant.

University of Illinois Extension says more than 800 pounds of food were harvested during the pandemic.

The group is also looking for more people who are interested in getting involved with the project for next year. Volunteers can start preparing and planting as early as February.

