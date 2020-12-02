Village of Roscoe faces off with two restaurants over coronavirus mitigations

ROSCOE (WREX) — Despite an order to close, two Roscoe restaurants are at odds with local government after staying open for indoor dining.

On Nov. 20, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued Tier 3 COVID mitigations for the entire state and that meant no indoor dining service was allowed.

"Prior to that, the [Winnebago County] health department had made some provisions for social gatherings and meetings and events," Scott Sanders, Roscoe Village Administrator, explained.

Around the same time that Governor Pritzker informed the state about the Tier 3 mitigations, Roscoe Village President Mark Szula passed an executive order mirroring the governor's, which gave the village the authority to issue fines because both Pritzker's order and the village's ordinance were in effect simultaneously.

"We then sent a letter to all the bars and restaurants just making sure they were aware," Sanders said.

But Sanders says a couple restaurants, like Jessica's Restaurant, which has been open for indoor dining for at least the last six weeks, continued to stay open. It was a move part-owner Fati Mixha told us was necessary.

"For a restaurant like ours, it just wasn't sustainable," Mixha said of curb-side. "We had to furlough 80 percent of our staff and we could barely keep the doors open."

However, Mixha was surprised to get a ticket from the village.

"It was for indoor dining, but the ticket doesn't name our restaurant by name at all, and it says traffic court at the top," Mixha explained.

Mixha said it's confusing to name an employee instead of the restaurant. But village attorney Joe Kurlinkus said that's a standard procedure when it comes to a code enforcement, which is where this falls.

Kurlinkus also explained Jessica's wasn't the only restaurant ticketed, so was Sophia's.

We reached out to Sophia's owner, Kel Isaj, to ask about the ticket his restaurant received.

Isaj told 13 WREX he is upset the ticket was issued to his hostess, the same thing that happened to Jessica's Restaurant. He said his employee was scared.

As far as keeping his restaurant open, currently, he's running the business at 25 percent, and will continue to do so.

"I either have two options: fight or close down for good," Isaj explained. "We're barely breaking even."

Mixha agreed and said this is about survival. He doesn't plan on closing either.

"We tried carryout, pickup, curbside delivery," Mixha explained. "We did our own in house delivery. We partnered with all three of the delivery apps, but it just doesn't work."

Village leaders said when it comes to next steps, they're waiting to get more direction from the health department and the new state's attorney.

As far as the tickets, a judge will set the fine for tickets given to restaurants for defying orders. It could be up to $750 per day.

The court date for Jessica's and Sophia's is December 15.