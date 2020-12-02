Valparaiso U selects Jose Padilla as next president

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — The board of directors of Valparaiso University have named José Padilla as the school’s next president. Padilla most recently served as vice president, university counsel and secretary of the University of Colorado System. Prior to that, he served 15 years in a number of roles at DePaul University in Chicago, including vice president, general counsel and secretary. Valparaiso is liberal arts and sciences school rooted in the Lutheran tradition with more than 3,000 students. Padilla was selected after a search over the course of more than a year that included more than 100 candidates.