UN agency removes cannabis from strictest drug category

BERLIN (AP) — The U.N. Commission on Narcotic Drugs has voted to remove cannabis and cannabis resin from a category of the world’s most dangerous drugs, which could impact the global medical marijuana industry. The Vienna-based U.N. agency said in a statement that it had voted 27-25 Wednesday, with one abstention, to remove cannabis and cannabis resin from Schedule IV of the 1961 Convention on Narcotic Drugs. That’s where it was listed with heroin and several others. It left cannabis on Schedule I of the convention, which already requires the highest levels of international control.