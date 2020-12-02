Snow snarls traffic in parts of Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — The first snow of the season has snarled traffic in parts of the Balkans and closed some roads to trucks with trailers. Doctors in Slovenia urged motorists to use extra caution while driving Wednesday with medical facilities already overwhelmed from treating COVID-19 patients. Croatian authorities kept double-decker buses, motorcycles and cargo vehicles from traveling on windy roads near the Adriatic Sea coast, and big waves led to disruptions in ferry service to Croatia’s islands. Slovenia reported occasional traffic interruptions caused by sliding vehicles on sections of main motorways. The Vrisc mountain pass in the Alpine nation’s northwest was closed to vehicles except cars with snow chains. Snow also fell in western Bosnia.