Six people stabbed at suburban Chicago apartment complex

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (AP) — Six people have been stabbed during what authorities say was a domestic-related incident at a suburban Chicago apartment complex. The stabbings occurred about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in Carol Stream, just west of Chicago. Deputy Police Chief John Jungers tells WMAQ-TV that five of the victims were treated at hospitals and released by Wednesday morning. The sixth victim remained hospitalized but was expected also to be released Wednesday. It was not immediately clear Wednesday if any arrests have been made.