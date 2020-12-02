Skip to Content

Shop with a Cop to move partially online this holiday season

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office and its community partners moved this year's Shop with a Cop online.

Area dads and members of the Sheriff's Office at the Machesney Park Target will virtually shop with children from the Harlem School District.

Teachers from the district picked kids to participate.

Not everything this weekend is virtual though. The Sheriff's Office will shop in-person at the Meijer in Machesney Park while wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

The Sheriff's Office partners with the Fatherhood Encouragement Project, Target and Meijer.

Both stores and the Ladies Auxiliary 392 will provide gift cards to kids to buy presents.

